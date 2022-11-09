CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

