CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
CME stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17.
In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
