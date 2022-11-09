Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 112,037 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Sealed Air makes up about 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 90,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

