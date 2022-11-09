Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.32 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. eBay accounts for about 1.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

