Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 61,198 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. American Express makes up about 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

AXP stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 93,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

