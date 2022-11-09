Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 239,035 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,000. Community Trust Bancorp comprises approximately 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

