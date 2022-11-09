Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

