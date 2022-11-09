Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,396 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $27.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,467.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,160.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

