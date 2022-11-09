Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,417 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

FDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 7,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,146. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

