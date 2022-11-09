Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of CLAR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.