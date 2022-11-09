Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 10,700 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 131,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,706. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

