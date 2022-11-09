Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 152,000 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 23,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,091. The stock has a market cap of $838.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

