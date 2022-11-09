Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 1.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. 72,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.