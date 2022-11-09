Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 7,200 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Medifast worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

MED traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

