Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 340,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

