Citigroup Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.25

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.