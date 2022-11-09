Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.58. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 580,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cinedigm Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

