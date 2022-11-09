CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Holdings Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CI Financial Price Performance
Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.
CI Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
CI Financial Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
