Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,160. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

