China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

