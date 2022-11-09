Chiliz Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $923.27 million and approximately $983.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,972,847 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

