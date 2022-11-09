Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 194,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,691 shares of company stock worth $43,665,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

