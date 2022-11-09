Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $16.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $32.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $16.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

