Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Cerus worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 98,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.11.

About Cerus

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

