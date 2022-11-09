Celer Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.44 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

