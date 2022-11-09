CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $82.70 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008741 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00234687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11610984 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,815,197.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

