Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 635,380 shares.The stock last traded at $127.66 and had previously closed at $128.30.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.58.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
