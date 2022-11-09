Carrier Global (CARR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

11/1/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.

10/31/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

