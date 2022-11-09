Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.51. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 3,784 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.