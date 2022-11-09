CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. CarGurus also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

