CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

