CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million to $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.91 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

