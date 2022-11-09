CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.