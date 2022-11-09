CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
CareCloud Price Performance
CareCloud stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
About CareCloud
