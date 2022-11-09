Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.70.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
