Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.70.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

