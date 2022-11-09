Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Lessened by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 3.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 54,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,440. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.