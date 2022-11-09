Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE CJ traded down C$1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.61. 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

