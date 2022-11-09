Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

