Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 7275451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

