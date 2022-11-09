Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Hold

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Price Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $9,967,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,083.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 148,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Bioventus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 340,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 106,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.