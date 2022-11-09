Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$1.30

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRNWF. TD Securities cut Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 12,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.