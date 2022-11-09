Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,250. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

