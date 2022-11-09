Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

