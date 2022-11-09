Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.89.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
