Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

CGO stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

