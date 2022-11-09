Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
