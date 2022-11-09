Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

