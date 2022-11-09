Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

