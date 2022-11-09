Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Down 4.8%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 500 ($5.76). 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.04).

Caffyns Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 536.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($5.76), for a total value of £25,000 ($28,785.26).

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

