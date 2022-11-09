Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Cactus Trading Down 1.8 %

WHD stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Cactus has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

