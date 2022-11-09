Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 96,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 114.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Bunge by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 70,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. 13,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,033. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.