BTIG Research Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $30.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TaskUs Stock Up 37.2 %

TASK stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

