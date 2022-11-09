Brokers Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foxtons Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
