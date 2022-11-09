Brokers Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foxtons Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

About Foxtons Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.