Brokers Issue Forecasts for Skyline Champion Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

